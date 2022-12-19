Life sciences professional Peter Marchesini joins Indegene to help clients improve commercial outcomes

PRINCETON, N.J. and BENGALURU, India, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company, today announced the appointment of Peter Marchesini as Senior Vice President to help life sciences companies improve the effectiveness and efficiency of their commercial processes and go-to-market approach.



Peter brings more than 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry. Most recently, he was President of Field Solutions at Eversana. Prior to that, he was the Cofounder and Chief Operating Officer of Alamo Pharma Services. Earlier, Peter served as the Executive Director of Sales and Chief Learning Officer of inVentiv Health, and a member of its steering committee. Peter continues to serve on the faculty of Rutgers Business School Pharmaceutical MBA program and is a three-time honoree of PharmaVoice Magazine’s 100 Most Inspiring Leaders.

At Indegene, Peter will drive strategic client engagement with a focus on the commercial segment of the life sciences value chain. Indegene combines healthcare expertise with data, analytics and insights based on the digital affinity of healthcare professionals, to help life sciences companies personalize their omnichannel experience and improve the effectiveness of their sales efforts.

“Life sciences companies seek operational agility and innovative go-to-market models to enhance their competitiveness. With our digital-first capabilities and healthcare expertise, we are committed to helping clients personalize the experience for patients and physicians across channels,” said Gaurav Kapoor, Executive Vice President of Indegene, Inc. “I am excited to welcome Peter onboard and look forward to helping our clients be future ready.”

“I am inspired by Indegene’s consistent growth, stable leadership, and strong client relationships over the years. I look forward to working with clients to fully realize their commercialization potential through our digital-first approach,” said Peter Marchesini, Senior Vice President, Indegene. “I am thrilled to join Indegene and help life sciences companies evolve their go-to-market strategy and optimize impact through an omnichannel approach.”

About Indegene

We are a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company. We help biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech, and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient, and modern way. We bring together healthcare domain expertise, fit-for-purpose technology, and an agile operating model to provide a diverse range of solutions. These aim to deliver, amongst other outcomes, a personalized, scalable, and omnichannel experience for patients and physicians. It’s what drives our team and our purpose to enable healthcare organizations to be future ready. To learn more, please visit www.indegene.com

