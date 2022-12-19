The Global Face Cream Market is expected to grow by $11635.53 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Face Cream Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05761960/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the face cream market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for natural and organic face creams, the increased availability of specialized face creams, and the rapid growth in online sales.



The face cream market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Anti-aging cream

• Skin whitening and sun protection cream

• Moisturizer and anti-acne cream



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising emphasis on product personalization and customization as one of the prime reasons driving the face cream market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing prominence of social media influencers and rising demand for multifunctional skincare products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the face cream market covers the following areas:

• Face cream market sizing

• Face cream market forecast

• Face cream market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading face cream market vendors that include Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, ‚ International Laboratories Corp. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Libby Laboratories Inc., Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Oriflame Holding AG, Procter and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Reviderm AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Body Shop, The Estee Lauder Co Inc, The Himalaya Drug Co, The Natures Co., Unilever PLC, Verona Products Professional Sp. z o.o., and LOreal SA. Also, the face cream market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05761960/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________