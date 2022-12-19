Viral Filtration Market Size Worth US$ 21.8 billion With CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Viral Filtration Market Product (Consumable, Instruments, and Services), by Technology (Filtration, Chromatography), by Application (Biologicals, Stem Cell Products, Medical Devices, Water Purification, Air Purification), by End User (Biopharmaceuticals and Biotechnology, Contract Research Organisation, Medical Devices Company, and Academic Institutes and Research Laboratories) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the viral filtration market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 to reach US$ 21.8 billion by 2030. Owing to increasing development in the pharmaceuticals industry and rising research and development activity are key driving factors.

Download PDF Brochure of viral filtration Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/viral-filtration-market/8028

Market Drivers

The market is driven by rising single-use virus filtration system adoption, rising biopharmaceutical industry demand for viral filtering methods, and government assistance for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The factors that are accelerating the growth of the global viral filtration market include the R&D sector's quick expansion, the biopharmaceutical industry's expanding capital availability, and rising government assistance. Due to the numerous clinical trials involving virus filtration that sought to identify methods for infection prevention, particularly to avoid community spread, the COVID-19 pandemic had a favourable effect on the virus filtration business. The main obstacles limiting the market's growth, however, are strict rules and regulations pertaining to the filtration of products and fierce rivalry among providers.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on product, the global viral filtration market has been segmented into:

Consumable

Instruments

Services

The consumable is sub-segmented into kits and reagents and others whereas instruments is also sub-segmented into filtration system and chromatography system. The consumable segment dominated the market during forecast period. The reagents aid in lowering the chance of iatrogenic viral transmission. The reagents aid in determining the virus that is most likely to contaminate the cell substrate or any other reagents or materials employed in the procedure when evaluating the process. For reagents and kits for viral filtration, two well-known companies are Qiagen and Merck Millipore. Blood, plasma, serum, or other biological fluids, as well as any type of monoclonal antibody and recombinant proteins, may be utilised as samples in the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Furthermore, even some pharmaceutical and biologic-based businesses have chosen to increase their R&D expenditures for vaccines, protein treatments, blood products, cellular therapy, gene therapy, tissue goods, and stem cell products. The market under study is being driven by the demand for these kits and reagents.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on product, the global viral filtration market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global market during forecast period. This is brought on by the rising prevalence of diseases and the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry in the area. The United States has the greatest market share in North America. Additionally, regulatory oversight of occurrences involving unintentional infections in manufacturing processes has expanded recently. The need for biologics is anticipated to boost the viral filtration market over the forecast period due to increased R&D by biopharmaceutical companies.

The viral filtration market in Europe is expected to grow as a result of technological developments, a growth in the use of biopharmaceuticals, and increased spending by major companies in R&D projects. The market in Asia Pacific is primarily being driven by the presence of favourable government laws, population growth, the availability of inexpensive labour, and the expansion of the manufacturing industry.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market players in the global viral filtrations market:

Merck KGaA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BioProcess International

Sartorius AG

General Electric

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

General Electric Company

PendoTECH

Lonza

River Laboratories

Sotera Health

WuXi AppTec

The viral filteration market has a few significant competitors and is moderately competitive. Few of the top companies now control the industry under study in terms of market share. Few other minor competitors are anticipated to enter the market under study in the upcoming years due to the rising R&D of biopharmaceutical businesses and the high prevalence of disorders.

Request for Customization – https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/viral-filtration-market/8028

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2020 Base Years - 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL VIRAL FILTRATIONMARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Consumable Kits and Reagents Others Instruments Filtration System Chromatography System Services GLOBAL VIRAL FILTRATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Filtration Chromatography

TOC Continued...

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Viral Filtration Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=3pgbhcJONrl4XU28uswEwxwJcG6N8418QkBRNHOA&report_id=8028&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.