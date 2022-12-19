The Global LNG Bunkering Market is expected to grow by $855.43 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.39% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LNG Bunkering Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724787/?utm_source=GNW

39% during the forecast period. Our report on the LNG bunkering market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the supply of LNG, the growing marine logistics business, and stringent government regulations pertaining to marine transport emissions.



The LNG bunkering market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Tanker

• Ferry and ro-ro

• Container

• Others



By End-user

• Commercial

• Defense



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in demand for cleaner fuels as one of the prime reasons driving the LNG bunkering market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in LNG bunkering and growth in LNG bunkering vessels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the LNG bunkering market covers the following areas:

• LNG bunkering market sizing

• LNG bunkering market forecast

• LNG bunkering market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading LNG bunkering market vendors that include Arkas Holding SA, Broadview Energy Solutions B.V., Crowley Maritime Corp., Eagle LNG Partners, Equinor ASA, EVOL LNG, Fluxys SA, Gasum Oy, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Naturgy Energy Group SA, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Petronet LNG Ltd., QLNG Transport LLC, Shell plc, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, SHV Energy, and Trelleborg AB. Also, the LNG bunkering market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724787/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________