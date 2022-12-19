Robo Taxi Global Market Report 2022: Growth in Fuel-Cell Technology Presents Lucrative Opportunities

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robo Taxi Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robo taxi market size reached US$ 390 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6,930 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 61.54% during 2021-2027.

Robo Taxi Market Trends:

Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for self-driving and autonomous vehicles is providing a thrust to the market growth. The rising levels of traffic and greenhouse gas emissions are also impacting the demand for robo taxis. Robo taxis operate through electric and fuel cell-based technologies, which are highly fuel-efficient and emission-free.

They are also equipped with advanced technologies to detect objects or obstacles in the way and sense the speed of nearby vehicles to ensure road safety and prevent accidents. Additionally, the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the development of smart cities and sustainable infrastructural expansion, especially in the developing economies, is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including shifting consumer preference from vehicle ownership to shared mobility solutions, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global robo taxi market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on application, level of autonomy, vehicle, service and propulsion.

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages147
Forecast Period2021 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (Million) in 2021Million390 Million
Forecasted Market Value (Million) by 2027Million6930 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate61.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Breakup by Application:

  • Goods
  • Passenger

Breakup by Level of Autonomy:

  • Level 4
  • Level 5

Breakup by Vehicle:

  • Car
  • Shuttle/Van

Breakup by Service:

  • Rental
  • Station-based

Breakup by Propulsion:

  • Electric
  • Hybrid
  • Fuel Cell

Breakup by Region:
North America

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the size of the global robo taxi market in 2021?
2. What are the key factors driving the global robo taxi market?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global robo taxi market?
4. What is the breakup of the global robo taxi market based on the application?
5. What is the breakup of the global robo taxi market based on the level of autonomy?
6. What is the breakup of the global robo taxi market based on the vehicle?
7. What is the breakup of the global robo taxi market based on the service?
8. What is the breakup of the global robo taxi market based on the propulsion?
9. What are the key regions in the global robo taxi market?
10. Who are the key players/companies in the global robo taxi market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Robo Taxi Market

6 Market Breakup by Application

7 Market Breakup by Level of Autonomy

8 Market Breakup by Vehicle

9 Market Breakup by Service

10 Market Breakup by Propulsion

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Aptiv plc
  • Continental AG
  • Daimler AG
  • Ford Motor Company
  • NAVYA
  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • Ridecell Inc
  • Waymo LLC (Alphabet Inc.).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d6pdul

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Global Robo Taxi Market
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Cab
                            
                            
                                MAAS
                            
                            
                                Mobility as a Service
                            
                            
                                Private Transport Services 
                            
                            
                                Robo Taxi
                            
                            
                                Self Driving Taxi
                            
                            
                                Shared Mobility
                            
                            
                                Taxi
                            
                            
                                Taxis
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data