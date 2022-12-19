Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Report 2022: Featuring Doosan, IDE Technologies, Biwater Holdings, SUEZ & More

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Technology, Source Application, Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this analysis, the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market was valued at ~US$ 7 billion in 2017. It is estimated to be ~US$ 10 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 16 billion by 2028 growing with a CAGR of ~8% during 2022 to 2028.
The global market for water desalination equipment is expanding owing to water scarcity which means the lack of freshwater resources to provide the regular demand for water consumption for public use.
According to United Nations, around 700 million people from more than 43 countries all around the globe are affected by water scarcity.
Environmental issues due to Brine Discharge, which is a remnant of a successful desalination process is one of the biggest challenge faced by the global desalination equipment market.
As the installation cost of the brine treatment system is significantly high, thus companies prefer to directly dump the brine back into the sea, which negatively affects the marine flora and fauna.
Scope of the Report
The Global Water Desalination Equipment Market is segmented by technology, source, and application. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four major regions of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Markets. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.
By Technology
- Reverse Osmosis (RO)
- Multi-stage Flash (MSF) Distillation
- Multi-effect Distillation (MED)
- Others
By Source
- Seawater
- Brackish Water
- River Water
- Others
By Application
- Municipal
- Industrial
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- AustraliaRest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Players
- Doosan Corporation
- IDE Technologies
- Biwater Holdings Limited
- SUEZ
- Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies
- Xylem
- ACWA Power
- Aquatech International LLC
- Abengoa
- Acciona
Key Trends by Market Segment
- By Technology: The Reverse Osmosis segment held the largest market share of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market in 2021
- Reverse Osmosis uses membrane separation equipment for the water desalination process, which is purely physical and less expensive as compared to other technologies
- In reverse osmosis technology, the saline water is passed through a membrane, which filters salt and other minerals producing freshwater for generic use.
- By Source: The Seawater segment accounted for the largest market share in the source segment in 2021.
- The growth is primarily due to the easy availability of seawater and the rise in the seawater desalination plants for dealing with water scarcity.
- By Application: The Municipal segment held the largest market share in 2021 of the global Water Desalination Equipment Market.
- Municipality plays a critical role, owing to the surge in demand for fresh water from the growing population, rapid urbanization, and stringent environmental regulations drive the need for clean and safe water for consumption
- By Geography: LAMEAaccounted for the largest market share among all regions within the total Global Water Desalination Equipment Market in 2021.
- The growth is primarily due to the high industrialization and initiatives taken by countries like Saudi Arabia, Israel, and United Arab Emirates to deal with water scarcity.
Competitive Landscape
The Global Water Desalination Equipment Market is highly competitive with ~500 players, which include globally diversified players, regional players as well as a large number of country-niche players each with their niche in Water Desalination Equipment manufacturing. Large global players constitute ~10% of competitors, while country-niche players represent ~60% of competitors.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Snapshot of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market
- Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis
- Market size and Segmentation of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market
- Historic Growth of the Overall Global Water Desalination Equipment Market and Segments
- Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors
- Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Industry
- Overview, Product Offerings, and Strengths & Weaknesses of Key Competitors
- COVID-19 Impact on the Overall Global Water Desalination Equipment Market
- Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Global Water Desalination Equipment Market and by Segments
- Market Size of Application/End-user Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts
- Analysis of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market
- Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs within Each Major Country
- Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments
- Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Region
- Key Companies Covered in the Report
Key Target Audience - Organizations and Entities Who Can Benefit by Subscribing This Report
- Water Desalination Equipment Raw Material Suppliers
- Water Desalination Equipment Products Manufacturers
- Government Ministries and Departments for Drinking Water and Sanitation
- Water Desalination Equipment Industry Association
- Water Desalination Equipment Companies
- Venture Capitalists Targeting Water Desalination Equipment Industry
- Investment Banks Targeting Water Desalination Equipment Industry
- Environmental Regulatory Authorities
Frequently Asked Questions
- What is the Study Period of this Market Report?
- The Global Water Desalination Equipment Market is covered from 2017-2028 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2028
What is the Future Growth Rate of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market?
- The Global Water Desalination Equipment Market is expected to witness a CAGR of about ~8% over the next six years
What are the Key Factors Driving the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market?
- Water scarcity, increasing population, and rapid industrialization are acting as a driver for the global Water Desalination Equipment market
Which is the Largest Technology Segment within the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market?
- Reverse Osmosis (RO) accounted for the largest share of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market in 2021
