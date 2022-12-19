The Global Bubble Tea Market is expected to grow by $1226.22 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bubble Tea Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666357/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the bubble tea market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising accessibility and availability through organized retailing, growing tea cafe culture, and the health benefits of bubble tea.



The bubble tea market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Black tea

• Green tea

• Others



By Flavor

• Fruit flavor

• Chocolate flavor

• Coffee Flavor

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of new flavors as one of the prime reasons driving the bubble tea market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of bubble tea-infused dishes and the advent of liquor-based bubble tea beverages will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the bubble tea market covers the following areas:

• Bubble tea market sizing

• Bubble tea market forecast

• Bubble tea market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bubble tea market vendors that include Boba Box, Boba Tea Direct, BossenStore.com, Bubble Tea House Co., Bubble Tea Supply, Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd., Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd., Europe BoBoQ GmbH, Fanale Drinks, Fokus Inc., HUEY-YUHE ENTERPRISE CO. LTD, Karat by Lollicup, KRISHNA FOOD INDIA, Possmei international Co. Ltd., Sumos (M) Sdn Bhd., Sunnysyrup Food Co. Ltd., Sunwide Bubble Tea, Troika JC, and Yen Chuan International Co. Ltd. Also, the bubble tea market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

