Good Grief! American Consumers Are Sad and Angry that “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is No Longer on Network TV

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a national survey of 1,000 American consumers fielded by QuestionPro , more than 75 percent are “really sad” (~60%) or “mad as hell” (~18%) that A Charlie Brown Christmas will not air on network television this year.

Nearly 90 percent of respondents say they enjoy watching the Charlie Brown holiday shows. But for the first time since it debuted in 1965, the popular holiday show will not appear on network or public television. Apple bought the exclusive rights to the Charlie Brown holiday franchise in 2020. The only way to watch the show this year will be through Apple TV+.

“The great irony is the show, which rails against the rampant commercialization of Christmas, now appears to have fallen victim to it,” said Dan Fleetwood, President of Research and Surveys at QuestionPro. “In the show, Lucy notes that Christmas is run by a big Eastern Syndicate. In real life, consumers are pointing the finger at the big ‘Western Syndicate’ – Apple.”

Indeed, according to the survey, more than 75 percent of respondents said they would not subscribe to Apple TV+ to watch the show.

And just as the characters in the show told Charlie Brown “Do something right for a change” American consumers are now calling on Apple to do the same, with nearly 90 percent (88.49%) saying that Apple should return the Charlie Brown holiday shows to public television.

Demographics & Margin of Error

QuestionPro surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers over the age of 18 years old. The survey was fielded on December 12, 2022 using the QuestionPro survey platform. The survey was conducted using multi-method behavioral fraud detection to verify respondents, including 80+ different security variable check points. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent. Full survey results are available here.



