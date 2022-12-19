Inspirata Accelerates Its Growth as a Leading Provider of AI/NLP Technology in Oncology Informatics

Tampa, Florida, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirata Inc. and FUJIFILM Corporation signed an asset purchase agreement for Fujifilm to acquire Inspirata’s Dynamyx® digital pathology technology, employees and customers, building off the proven success of the established partnership between the companies in UK and Europe. This milestone allows the Digital Pathology business to flourish with a partner who has the breadth, depth and resources required to take the Dynamyx platform to the next stage of its growth and international expansion.

The strategic transaction also adds significant tailwinds behind Inspirata’s ongoing focus to become the leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise software as a service (SaaS) solutions for Oncology Informatics – its main strategic pillar of growth. Critical workflows in Oncology Informatics, such as clinical trial matching and cancer registry reporting and data abstraction, are ripe for disruption through the powerful and clinically optimized AI (artificial intelligence) and NLP (Natural Language Processing) technology that Inspirata has been developing over two decades.

In 2023, Inspirata will focus its resources on further enhancing and developing its proprietary, purpose-built AI / NLP-enabled technology to support its growing customer base match larger and more diverse portions of their cancer patient populations to the most relative clinical trials in real time. The company will also continue its long-standing service of dozens of central state registries and hundreds of hospital cancer registries, who use Inspirata’s solutions to automate clinical data abstraction for cancer casefinding and reporting, representing one of the largest implementations of AI in the oncology informatics field.

“This landmark transaction is significant for both the future of digital pathology and the fulfillment of Inspirata’s growth strategy in cancer informatics. We strongly believe the Dynamyx solution and team responsible for building its advanced digital pathology workflow will find a great new home within Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio. We are confident our partners at Fujifilm will build on Dynamyx’s storied legacy and continue to be a driving force behind digitization in the healthcare imaging space,” says Satish Sanan, Chairman and CEO of Inspirata, Inc. “In the meantime, this allows Inspirata to align our resources with the broadening of our long-term strategic vision to expand the reach of our Trial Navigator and E-Path solutions among our existing and prospect customers at leading academic medical centers, NCI-designated cancer centers, and large healthcare networks.”

“Acquiring Inspirata’s digital pathology business allows Fujifilm to be an even stronger healthcare partner – bridging a technological gap between pathology, radiology and oncology to facilitate a more collaborative approach to care delivery across the enterprise,” says Teiichi Goto, President and CEO, representative director, FUJIFILM Corporation. “We’re thrilled to welcome Inspirata’s digital pathology experts to Fujifilm’s growing medical informatics business, along with their renowned global customer base, as together we work to drive the digitization and advancement of healthcare.”

Timing for the completion of the transaction is subject to closing conditions and is scheduled for early 2023. Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

About Inspirata

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technology with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient-trial matching tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, visit www.inspirata.com.

Inspirata Contact:

Emil Mladenov

Vice President of Corporate and Digital Marketing

Email: emladenov@inspirata.com

Tel: +1-813-570-8914

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, CT, MRI, ultrasound, gastroenterology, pulmonology, endosurgery, and minimally invasive surgery. The award-winning Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the cross-departmental imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. Fujifilm’s AI initiative, REiLI®, combines Fujifilm’s rich image-processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire clinical confidence and combat burnout. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the gold standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labelling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. Click here for more information.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

Fujifilm Contact:

Danielle Brown

Email: Danielle.brown@fujifilm.com

Tel: +1-914-574-3273