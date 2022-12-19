5G Technologies USA Gets Award for Industry 4.0 Product that Improves Competitiveness of Small & Medium Manufacturers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Technologies USA Ltd., (an Industry 4.0 product vendor based in New York), has been awarded the “Engineering Product of the Year – Challenger” Award by Digital Engineering Awards (https://www.digitalengineeringawards.com/) for their BorgConnect® Smart Manufacturing Platform, at an award ceremony held on December 13th in New Jersey. BorgConnect® is a simple to implement low cost solution for Small & Medium manufacturers that does not require upfront investment in network infrastructure, does not need dedicated IT personnel to implement or an extended period of installation.



About 5G Technologies USA Ltd.

5G Technologies USA Ltd. is a company within the 5G Group (“5G”) that has developed a smart Industrial IoT platform called BorgConnect® that embodies Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Edge Computing technologies to dynamically optimize energy consumption and improve efficiency, effectiveness & productivity of industrial processes and equipment. The low cost platform requires very minimal IT infrastructure for implementation and serves 4 mobile apps for users to visualize and perform the said optimizations in real time. The company has a customer footprint in Canada, the USA and India, but as a group, 5G has served global leaders across 14 countries over the last two decades. For further information, please visit www.fifthgentech.com.

5G Technologies USA Ltd.,

19W 34th Street,

Suite 1018,

New York, NY 10001-3006.

T. +1 613.368.4809.x203

E. info@5genergy.ca

W. https://www.fifthgentech.com