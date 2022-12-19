The Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market is expected to grow by $13,693.43 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638946/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing obese population, the use of bariatric surgery limited for morbid obesity, and the limited number of approved drugs.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing obese population, the use of bariatric surgery limited for morbid obesity, and the limited number of approved drugs.



The anti-obesity drugs market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Class III anti-obesity drugs

• Class II anti-obesity drugs

• Class I anti-obesity drugs



By Drug Class

• Peripherally acting drugs

• Centrally acting drugs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the research on drugs that target both obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-obesity drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, awareness about weight management and an increase in childhood obesity and morbid obesity incidence will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The anti-obesity drugs market covers the following areas:

• Anti-obesity drugs market sizing

• Anti-obesity drugs market forecast

• Anti-obesity drugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-obesity drugs market vendors that include Alvogen Iceland ehf, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Empros Pharma AB, ERX Pharmaceuticals Inc., Gelesis Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Innovent Biologics Ltd., Novo Nordisk AS, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., SCOHIA PHARMA Inc., VIVUS LLC, and LG Chem. Also, the anti-obesity drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

