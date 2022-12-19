The Global Catering Services Market is expected to grow by $103.28 billion during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Catering Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05628460/?utm_source=GNW

46% during the forecast period. Our report on the catering services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of online catering, the introduction of new food menus, and the increasing promotional initiatives.



The catering services market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Contract catering services

• Concession catering services



By Application

• Corporate catering

• Wedding catering

• Social event catering

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the marketing initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the catering services market growth during the next few years. Also, new contracts and rising demand for healthy foods on menus will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading catering services market vendors that include Aramark, bartlett mitchell Ltd., Caterlink Ltd., CH and Co Catering Group Ltd, Delaware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dine Contract Catering Ltd., DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft, DoorDash Inc., Elior Group SA, Entier Ltd., Fairfax Meadow Europe Ltd., Fooditude Ltd., gategroup Holding AG, ISS AS, Newrest Group International SAS, Pret A Manger, rhubarb Food Design Ltd., SAVORY Inc, and The Emirates Group. Also, the catering services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

