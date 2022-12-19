The Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market is expected to grow by $40.97 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05466884/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the plumbing fixtures and fittings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in construction activities, the growing use of touchless plumbing fixtures, and the rise in urbanization.



The plumbing fixtures and fittings market is segmented as below:

By Application

• FoTW

• BTW



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advent of eco-friendly plumbing solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the plumbing fixtures and fittings market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of plumbing appliances with IoT and the growing demand for prefab and mobile homes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the plumbing fixtures and fittings market covers the following areas:

• Plumbing fixtures and fittings market sizing

• Plumbing fixtures and fittings market forecast

• Plumbing fixtures and fittings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plumbing fixtures and fittings market vendors that include AKW Medi-Care Ltd., American Bath Group, Delta Faucet Co, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Geberit AG, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, HSIL Ltd, Ideal Standard Gulf FZCO, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, LIXIL Corp., Masco Corp., Midland Industries, neXgen Plumbing Products, Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA, Somany Ceramics Ltd., The Jaquar Group, Toto Ltd., United States Plastic Corp., Victorian Plumbing, and Villeroy and Boch AG. Also, the plumbing fixtures and fittings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

