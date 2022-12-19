CDL 1000 Named 2022 Top Technology Startup by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDL 1000 , a leader in technology for the logistics industry, today announces it has been named to the 2022 Top Technology Startup list by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE). The award honors software and technology startups breaking ground and solving problems in the supply chain and logistics space.



This year, CDL 1000 identified that one of the most significant issues hobbling the supply chain industry is clearing storage space at ports and rail yards and moving containers out on time. To help combat this, CDL 1000 launched its new service offering Demurrage as a Service (DaaS), which will help customers save tens of millions of dollars each week by avoiding severe port and rail yard storage fees. DaaS is an industry-first solution to help Fortune 100 companies get better control over their drayage operations.

Seen as the FEMA of drayage, shippers can contact CDL 1000 when they're in a bind to transport containers and keep shipments moving along the supply chain quickly and efficiently. This will enable shippers to get a better grasp on their shipments, simplifying complex transportation needs and moving more containers than ever before.



"Our goal is to simplify complex shipping needs to help all parties overcome the daily challenges they face through completely digitalizing operations," said Andrew Sobko, CEO of CDL 1000. "This award is a further validation of the work our team puts into developing technology solutions that optimize the supply chain industry and solve complex problems."

Additionally, CDL 1000 has been working to develop several technology solutions powered by AI to help combat logistics disruptions that have been ever-present over the last year. An example is its digital Batch platform. Batch is a first-of-its-kind logistics solution, allowing customers to seamlessly list or bid on batches of shipments, alleviating capacity issues, reducing waste, enhancing efficiency and increasing visibility. Additionally, the platform enables shippers to move upwards of 50 – 1,000 containers at a time, similar to Costco bulk buying.

Another industry-first solution being developed by CDL 1000 is the Ruby Voice Assistant. Ruby allows shippers to book a truck through an AI-voice assistant, much like Amazon's Alexa, simply by telling it your requirements and confirming the price. With Ruby, customers are guaranteed a more personalized, seamless experience, giving them more access and visibility to the best prices for booking trucks.

To learn more about CDL 1000 and its services, visit: https://www.cdl1000.com/ .

Go to https://foodlogistics.com/. to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

About CDL 1000

CDL is logistics unlimited and the nation’s leading drayage partner. CDL drives efficiency at every turn. From the right equipment ready to go to real-time tracking and always-on technology, CDL is here to get your goods to their destination – without fail.

Everything CDL provides is designed around ease, efficiency and driving down costs. CDL will help get your containers in and out of ports and rail yards without delays, even during their busiest times.

CDL experience, coordination, and equipment come together to create a seamless and efficient drayage process from beginning to end – made even smoother by the key relationships CDL has forged with port and rail yard operators over the years.

From a single load to solving your big supply chain challenges, CDL will get your freight where it needs to be, no matter the obstacle, and in the most cost-effective manner while reducing waste.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.