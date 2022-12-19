Big Fusion News From DOE Triggers Heavy Trading in US Nuclear Corp Stock

Los Angeles, CA , Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- On December 13, 2022, DOE’S Lawrence Livermore National Lab announced proof that fusion energy is no longer a zero sum game when they achieved the first-ever “net energy gain”, also known as “ignition,” in a nuclear fusion reaction produced in their laboratory.



This is absolutely wonderful news for a truly green energy future. But Lawrence Livermore Lab admits their mega-laser technology will not scale and cannot be the technology that will feed the worlds electric power grids, thus replacing nuclear fission and the high polluting coal, oil, and gas-based power plants.

In 2010 US Nuclear Corp (OTCQB: UCLE) was recognized by Lawrence Livermore Lab for its role in Livermore’s NIF National Ignition Facility “Project of the Year” in which Livermore significantly advanced its fusion energy program.

In the last several years there have been hundreds if not thousands of fusion development projects started by government and private companies. Each looking to achieve the goal of producing electric power, and each with its own physicists and its own approach. Some of them sputtered forward, many have turned out to be dead ends. A few of them have shown promise and may become the General Electric companies of the fusion industry. In fact, US Nuclear has invested in very promising MIFTI and MIFTEC is strongly supportive of their fusion generators. MIFTI expects to be an outstanding leader among the competitors.

One of their many steps along the way towards producing clean, zero-carbon fusion energy and medical isotopes was:

August 2018: US Nuclear’s strategic partner MIFTI demonstrated fusion generation creating a record 10 billion neutrons per pulse on the 1 million ampere Zebra machine at the University of Nevada, Reno National Terawatt Facility (UNR/NTF) using MIFTI’s patented Staged Z-pinch (SZP) technology.

It all comes together: MIFTI/MIFTEC have already drawn up the plans for their 10 million ampere machine, which is designed to achieve the net energy gain milestone and to produce a generous supply of desperately needed medical isotopes, followed by their 20 million ampere machine designed to provide power to the electric power grid.

MIFTI's Z-pinch thermonuclear fusion energy technology is fueled by a simple isotope of hydrogen from seawater, an environmentally safe, low-cost process for an unlimited, non-proliferating energy source.



Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com



CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com