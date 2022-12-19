CRISPR Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Alex Harding, M.D., M.B.A., as Head of Business Development

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced the appointment of Alex Harding, M.D., M.B.A., as Senior Vice President and Head of Business Development, effective January 5, 2023. Dr. Harding brings extensive leadership experience in biopharma business development and corporate strategy and joins CRISPR Therapeutics to lead the Company’s business development operations.



“Alex’s broad-based experience in strategic business development, venture formation and platform expansion will be critical in driving the next phase of growth for CRISPR,” said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics. “We are excited to welcome Alex to CRISPR and look forward to his leadership as we continue to advance our programs at this important time in our growth and evolution.”

Dr. Harding most recently served as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Corporate Strategy at Remix Therapeutics, a Boston-based biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing. At Remix, Dr. Harding co-founded the company, sourced technology, helped set the strategic direction, and led financing efforts, raising over $150M from a top-tier investor syndicate (Seed, Series A, Series B). He also led business development processes, resulting in a collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Before Remix, Dr. Harding was a Senior Associate at Atlas Venture, where he helped to start new biotech companies, including Triplet Therapeutics, Vedere Bio, Third Harmonic Bio, and Remix Therapeutics. Dr. Harding received an M.D. from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, with honors, and completed his residency in internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. Additionally, Dr. Harding received an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from Yale University. Dr. Harding also continues to practice medicine at a community health center in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California, and business offices in London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

