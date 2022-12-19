QCI Launches Dedicated Subscription Service for the Dirac-1 Entropy Quantum Computer

LEESBURG, Va., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc . (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT), a leader in accessible quantum computing, has launched the Dirac-1™ Dedicated Subscription service , which provides enterprises with limitless access to one of the company’s industry-leading Dirac-1 Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) systems for their exclusive use.



"QCI recently unveiled the Dirac-1 at Quantum World Congress in Washington, D.C., where it was received with significant interest by both commercial and government attendees,” stated Robert Liscouski, CEO of QCI. “We had a number of conference attendees ask us when they could actually buy the EQC, which was extremely encouraging.”

Liscouski added: “The most common complaint among users about quantum computing is availability, as businesses must either reserve a specific time block at great expense or queue with others for limited time availability. Neither of these options allows an enterprise to solve problems at the speed of business. Our Dirac-1 Dedicated Subscription allows a customer to have exclusive access to their dedicated machine at any time.”

The Dirac-1 10K Qubit EQC binary system takes a different computational approach to existing quantum computing providers and can solve business problems with 10,000 variables. Subscribers are connected via the internet to a photonics-based, room temperature quantum computer in QCI’s quantum solutions center.

“QCI is currently working with customers who are solving time-sensitive problems ranging from drone flight path optimization to fraud detection in the banking sector,” stated Mike Keymer, QCI’s VP of Quantum Solutions. “We expect that subscription-based access to our Dirac-1 systems will grow substantially as end users increasingly look to solve critical business problems using quantum technologies. We are looking for a significant increase in sales of our EQC subscriptions in 2023.”

QCI’s Dirac-1 subscription pricing is competitive with levels offered by others in the marketplace, but with significantly more availability and computational capability. For more information on Dirac-1 subscription levels, visit this page on our website .

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The Company recently acquired QPhoton, a quantum photonics innovation company that has developed a series of quantum photonic systems (QPS). The combination of QCI’s flagship ready-to-run software product, Qatalyst, with QPhoton’s QPS, sets QCI on a path to delivering a broadly accessible and affordable full-stack quantum solution that can be used by non-quantum experts, anywhere, for real-world industry applications. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing, to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

