edgeTI Awards Options to Sophic Capital

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI”, “We”, “Our” or the “Company”), a leader in real-time digital operations solutions, announced it has awarded additional options to Sophic Capital for capital market strategy and investor relations services.



Pursuant to the capital markets advisory agreement with Sophic Capital Inc. ("Sophic") dated February 1, 2022 (the "Agreement"), as previously disclosed by press release dated February 07, 2022, the Company granted to Sophic an additional 89,935 options (the "Additional Options") at an exercise price of $0.72 per option that were due prior to the board meeting. The Company previously granted to Sophic an initial 100,000 options under the Agreement (together with the Additional Options the "Options") at an exercise price of $0.62. The Options will vest in equal amounts on a quarterly basis over the course of twelve months from issuance and will expire on the earlier of 12 months from the date that Sophic ceases to be engaged by the Company and five years from the date of grant. All Options granted to Sophic will be subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan, the terms of any stock option agreement entered into between Sophic and the Company and the rules and policies of the TSXV. Other than the Options, Sophic has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or any securities of the Company and has no intention to acquire such an interest.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate data-driven action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable experiences. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving, complex situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

Traded on: TSXV: CTRL, OTCQB: UNFYF, FSE: Q5i

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Twitter: @edgesuite

For further Information contact:

Nick Brigman

Phone: 888-771-3343

Email: ir@edgeti.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, completion of due diligence by the lender, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

