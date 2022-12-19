Global Ingestible Sensors Market Report 2022: Rising Popularity of the Wearable Technology Throughout the World Boosts Sector

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ingestible Sensors Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Vertical (Medical, Sports & Fitness), Component (Sensor, Wearable Patch/Data Recorder and Software), Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ingestible Sensors Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



Ingestible sensors assist patients in receiving real-time information and addressing questions that are sometimes unanswered by physicians. The ingestible sensor is activated as soon as the tablet containing the sensor is ingested. This pill transmits signals to the patch and helps to determine the duration of pill consumption. As the data and information are recorded, the input is displayed with the use of a mobile device downloadable connected discover application.



With the aid of this application, patients may examine their data and act appropriately, allowing them to determine if they need to see a doctor, take their medications on time, etc. The noninvasive nature of these ingestible gadgets makes them highly appealing to customers. With the increasing availability of Internet-connected smartphones, the data generated by this technology may be easily viewed and accessed online by both users and doctors.



The outputs reflect the condition of gut health and abnormalities, as well as the impact of diet, medicinal supplements, or environmental changes on the digestive system. The passage of these ingestible sensors via the intestinal lumen grants them access to every particular organ within the gastrointestinal system. Consequently, ingestible sensors enable the collection of pictures and the monitoring of luminal fluid and the contents of each gut segment, including electrolytes, metabolites, enzymes, hormones, and microbial communities. Consequently, a vast amount of information on the functionality as well as the state of health of individuals may be gathered via crucial gut indicators.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing integration of the Internet of Things technology within the healthcare industry



The field of medicine is witnessing a period of rapid technological advancement. In addition to this, there are now more people working in the health care and front-line worker industries. The application of Internet of Things technology in the field of medicine and healthcare is becoming increasingly widespread. Because of this, there has been an upsurge in research on wirelessly observed therapy and intelligent tablets. An ingestible sensor linked to a connected mobile device in order to monitor TB drug consumption can offer efficient outcomes to the patient as well as their doctor.



Rising popularity of the wearable technology throughout the world



The popularity of wearable technology is increasing all over the world in several industries, including the healthcare sector. These products, from activity trackers to smartwatches, enable people to stay connected in an excellent manner. Due to the numerous convenient methods to measure fitness metrics, receive notifications, or even make payments, wearables are becoming increasingly popular. Smartwatches, hearing aids, fitness trackers, medical gadgets, smart glasses, navigation devices, and wearable patches are examples of wearable technology.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Prevalent risk of capsule retention in the body of the consumer



Capsule retention, or CR, is a condition in which a capsule or tablet stuck in the gastrointestinal tract for more than 2 weeks. A lot of people having small bowel capsule endoscopy have CR. Immediate identification of CR is essential due to its clinical relevance. CR can be alleged in all asymptomatic patients who are not able to excrete the capsule within 15 days of capsule ingestion, as well as all patients with obstructive or perforation-related symptoms who have not excreted the capsule, regardless of the time between symptom onset and capsule ingestion.

