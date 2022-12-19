The Global Packaging Machinery Market is expected to grow by $16.86 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaging Machinery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439312/?utm_source=GNW

79% during the forecast period. Our report on the packaging machinery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for packaging machinery from various end-users, the growing demand for attractive and innovative packaging, and the focus on reducing energy consumption and costs in packaging.



The packaging machinery market is segmented as below:

By Product

• FFS machines

• Labeling and coding machines

• Closing and sealing machines

• Wrapping and bundling machines

• Others



By End-user

• Food

• Beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Chemicals

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of tamper-proof packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the packaging machinery market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in the adoption of reusable packaging and the growing use of pneumatic technology in packaging machinery will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the packaging machinery market covers the following areas:

• Packaging machinery market sizing

• Packaging machinery market forecast

• Packaging machinery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading packaging machinery market vendors that include Aetnagroup S.p.A, B and H Packaging Ltd., Barry Wehmiller Group Inc, CKD Corp., Coesia SpA, Douglas Machine Inc., Duravant LLC, FUJI MACHINERY Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, KHS GmbH, KRONES AG, Langley Holdings Plc, Maillis International SA, Pro Mach Inc., Rovema GmbH, SACMI Group, SIG Group AG, Syntegon Technology GmbH, and Tetra Pak Group. Also, the packaging machinery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

