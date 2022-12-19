Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) Subsidiary, Providence Film Group, Reboots DC Comics’ “Swamp Thing”

Los Angeles, California, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) Subsidiary, Providence Film Group, is pleased to announce that it has entered development on the massive reboot of DC Comics’ “Swamp Thing”. Originally released in 1971, “Swamp Thing” is a 1982 American superhero horror film written and directed by Wes Craven, based on the Vertigo/DC Comics character of the same name. It tells the story of scientist. Alec Holland (Ray Wise), who becomes transformed into the monster known as Swamp Thing (Dick Durock) through laboratory sabotage orchestrated by the evil Anton Arcane (Louis Jourdan). Later, he helps a woman named Alice Cable (Adrienne Barbeau) and battles the man responsible for it all, the ruthless Arcane. The film did well on home video and cable and was followed by a sequel, The Return of Swamp Thing, in 1989. Valiant Eagle originally acquired the rights to the iconic movie in July 2021.

With many DC Comics’ superhero franchises such as Wonder Woman, Superman, and Black Adam performing poorly relative to their Marvel Comics’ rival counterparts, this will be an auspicious opportunity to have new talent remake the movie to attract fans who deserve a more well-written and invigorating version.

https://thedirect.com/article/gal-gadot-wonder-woman-3-dc-cancelled-flash

https://www.sportskeeda.com/comics/dwayne-johnson-likely-leave-dc-unfollows-black-adam-warner-bros-instagram

“The remake of the classic ‘Swamp Thing’ film has been a key objective since Providence acquired the rights to the movie during the summer of 2021. We look forward to sharing additional details as development ramps up and we are expecting this to be a box office hit. We will announce the A-list actors as they are signed,” says Valiant Eagle CEO, Xavier Mitchell.

The Providence Film Group is a Los Angeles-based entertainment studio whose industry offerings service the multi-billion-dollar motion picture, television and music industries. Providence Films business consists of motion picture production, television production, home video acquisition and distribution, and the development of new entertainment opportunities with an innovative and demographically targeted style.

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is a publicly traded corporation focused on energizing celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement in media through music, sports, and technology for the millennial generation.

