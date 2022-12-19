Conduent Transportation Selected to Provide EMV Contactless Payment System for Venice Public Transit Network

Venice public transportation system customers will be able to pay for fares using contactless credit and debit cards



New technology will offer improved travel and easier access to more than 100 million passengers per year

MILAN, Italy and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a global provider of smart mobility technology solutions and business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced that Azienda Veneziana della Mobilità (AVM), the Municipality of Venice’s public mobility company, has selected Conduent Transportation and Elavon, as well as Visa, to provide a convenient EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa) payment system across its public transportation network.

This technology enhancement will allow riders to pay with contactless credit and debit cards, offering easier access to AVM’s local public transport service in the metropolitan area of Venice and the integrated mobility services in the urban area. Implementation will begin in 2023.

AVM took an innovative approach in selecting the project’s partners, each bringing their expertise and capabilities to the collaboration:

Conduent and Elavon, a global payments company, formed a business collaboration to support this project.

Conduent will deliver the end-to-end technical infrastructure, including 1,900 validators, to enable contactless payments on the Venice transportation network.

Elavon will provide the acquiring service, handling the end-to-end process for credit and debit card payments.



The Conduent system will also enable travelers to use NFC-enabled devices such as smartphones and smartwatches with digital wallets. Fares will be calculated and optimized to the best fare for customers.

The Venice transport network includes a fleet of 149 vessels (water buses, speedboats, motorboats and ferries), more than 150 wharfs, 540 buses, 20 trams on two lines and two people movers. Approximately 100-120 million passengers travel on the Venice public transport network every year.

“The AVM mobility and public transport network is essential to our area, so we want to be sure that our system is accessible and convenient for residents and tourists. AVM has taken a unique approach by facilitating a collaboration of leading providers in order to improve the transportation system in Venice,” said Giovanni Seno, General Manager of Gruppo AVM. “Bringing these leading companies together from the beginning allows us to meet the needs of our customers efficiently and in a timely manner.”

“Transportation authorities around the world are upgrading and modernizing their systems to align with consumers who are using technology to make life easier and faster every day. Contactless payment systems are becoming an indispensable solution for these systems,” said Lou Keyes, President, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. “Through smart collaboration, AVM will be enhancing their network and the transportation experience for the millions of people who rely on the system annually.”

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based smart mobility solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in more than 20 countries.

