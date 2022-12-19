The Global Desalination Market is expected to grow by $8863.71 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Desalination Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439276/?utm_source=GNW

77% during the forecast period. Our report on the desalination market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in population and rise in demand for consumable water, change in climatic conditions and increased investments, and increase in demand for membrane technology.



The desalination market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Membrane

• Thermal



By Application

• Municipal

• Industrial

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Middle East and Africa

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of renewable power sources as one of the prime reasons driving the desalination market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of forward osmosis, nanofiltration, and other high-performance membrane-based technologies and advances in energy-recovery techniques will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the desalination market covers the following areas:

• Desalination market sizing

• Desalination market forecast

• Desalination market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading desalination market vendors that include Acciona SA, Aquatech International LLC, Asahi Kasei Corp., Biwater Holdings Ltd., Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., Doosan Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ferrovial SA, IDE Water Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Osmoflo Water Management Pty. Ltd., Poseidon Water LLC, ProMinent GmbH, Sacyr SA, TEMAK SA, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, Webuild, and Hyflux Ltd. Also, the desalination market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



