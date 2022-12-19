Papa Murphy’s® Announces the Launch of Meatballs & Marinara

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is pleased to announce the nationwide launch of our all-new Meatballs & Marinara beginning today, December 19.



An order of Meatballs & Marinara includes ten Italian beef meatballs, fully-cooked and seasoned to perfection, covered in marinara sauce, and topped with whole-milk mozzarella. It’s the perfect appetizer or side dish for holiday hosting, gameday watch parties, and family pizza nights. This adds to the already expansive portfolio of breads, salads, and dessert items Papa Murphy’s currently offers to round out any mealtime occasion.

“Our culinary team continues to develop fresh, delicious take ‘n’ bake offerings that give our guests a variety of easy mealtime options,” said Tracey Ayres, VP of Brand and Innovation for Papa Murphy’s. “Meatballs & Marinara are the perfect addition to turn pizza night into a complete meal, offering a wholesome and hearty dish that’s bound to be a crowd favorite.”

Try them today—visit your local Papa Murphy’s and add the all-new Meatballs & Marinara to your take ‘n’ bake order tonight. Available for pickup or delivery nationwide.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with a mission to "Change The Way You Pizza." Papa Murphy's exists to enrich every day with unconventional moments of happiness, not only because our take ‘n’ bake pizzas are made-to-order daily using only the freshest ingredients, but also providing exceptional service at over 1,250 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. With the core values of Quality, Service, Integrity, Teamwork as our guide, Papa Murphy's offers guests a convenient, unparalleled experience for creating the best at-home meal experience. Along with fresh pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers hand-crafted salads, sides, and desserts to complete your meal and please your palate. Order online at papamurphys.com or from our official Papa Murphy's app everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.

