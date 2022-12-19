ELAMOR Smart Lock: The Future of Keyless Entry Door Locks for Home Security

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELAMOR is an innovative security technology company that is changing how people think about home security. Its keyless entry door locks use the latest technology to provide homeowners with a more secure, convenient, and user-friendly way to protect against theft, and property damage, and enhance family safety within the home.

Born with the goal of revolutionizing the ancient industry of door locks, ELAMOR spends time with smart locks development to customize more and more home safety and security solutions and improve people's life convenience. The name, a Latin derivative of "El Amor", meaning "love," reflects the company's mission of sharing the highest-quality smart locks with the world. ELAMOR has a development laboratory with cutting-edge technology and creative designers working to meet the satisfaction of all customers.

With its sleek design and intuitive user interface, ELAMOR door locks are easy to use and offer a wide range of features and benefits such as:

Keyless Entry With Optional Mechanical Key Override: The lock allows for quick and easy access with just a few taps on the keypad, and also offers the added reassurance of a mechanical key override for emergencies.

Adaptive Design For Easy Installation Without Identifying Door Orientation: The lock's unique design adapts to both left and right-handed doors, making installation a breeze even for DIY novices. No need to worry about figuring out the door orientation - simply install and go.

Anti-Hack Security And Waterproof Design: The lock's solid cylinder and premium chip provide robust security against potential hacks, while its waterproof design ensures it can withstand even the wettest weather.

Auto-Lock Feature And Low-Battery Indicator: The lock can be set to automatically lock after a customizable amount of time, giving peace of mind that the door is always securely locked. A low-battery indicator lets users know when it's time to replace the batteries, ensuring uninterrupted use.

Multiple User Codes And Alarm Alert Function For Added Convenience: The lock can store up to 50 different user codes, allowing owners to easily grant access to friends and family. An alarm alert function automatically locks the door if it detects suspicious activity, giving added peace of mind.

In addition to their advanced technology, ELAMOR keyless entry door locks are also durable and reliable. They are made with high-quality materials and are built to withstand the elements, ensuring that they will provide reliable security for years to come.

With ELAMOR Home's keyless entry door locks, homeowners can enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing that their homes are secure. Whether at home or away, ELAMOR door locks provide the security and convenience owners need to keep their homes safe.

ELAMOR Keyless Door Locks are available now on Amazon.com and ELAMOR official website starting at $49.99. For more information, visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09PYQQYL6 or the official website elamorhome.com.

