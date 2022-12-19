Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Anticipated to Garner $41,496.0 Million, Growing with 7.9% CAGR in the 2021–2028 Timeframe [197-Pages] | Declared by Research Dive

New York, USA, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has published a new report on the global cosmetic dentistry market . According to the report, the global market is projected to surpass $41,496.0 million and grow with a CAGR of 7.9% in the estimated period, 2021–2028. This all-inclusive report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current and future situation of the global market by stating its main characteristics including growth drivers, growth opportunities, limitations, and developments in the forecast period. The report also offers all the required and vital market statistics to help new players obtain an insight into the status of the global market.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Cosmetic Dentistry Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had an adverse impact on the growth of the global cosmetic dentistry market. The execution of lockdown restrictions resulted in the closure of numerous industries. The medical industry faced a severe impact of the pandemic owing to growing cases of COVID-19 and massive shortages in medical facilities. Moreover, dental associations across the globe conducted only emergency treatments and postponed elective procedures amidst the pandemic. This greatly delayed the growth of the cosmetic dentistry market during the course of the pandemic.

Download a Comprehensive PDF Sample of Cosmetic Dentistry Market

Factors Impacting the Cosmetic dentistry Market Growth

The key factor boosting the growth of the global cosmetic dentistry market is a significant rise in technological advancements such as the development of advanced dental materials that offer superior outcomes. In addition, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive cosmetic dental treatments to improve dental appearance is expected to open doors to lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. However, the huge investments involved in the development of cosmetic dentistry tools and machines are anticipated to hamper the market’s growth.

The report segments the global cosmetic dentistry market into product type, end user, and region.

Orthodontics Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Share of the Market

The orthodontics sub-segment of the product type segment is anticipated to grow enormously by surpassing $2,114.8 million in the forecast period. This growth is mainly owed to the increasing cases of malocclusion and growing awareness about dental care among people in developing nations.

Dental Hospitals & Clinics Sub-Segment to Grow Remarkably

The dental hospitals & clinics sub-segment of the end user segment is expected to hit $23,094.4 million in the forecast period. This is primarily due to the growing cases of oral health disorders, and rising disposable income in emerging countries like China, India, and Brazil.

Schedule a call to the Expert Analyst to get the Latest update on the Cosmetic Dentistry Market

Asia-Pacific Region to Perceive Maximum Growth

The report analyzes the global cosmetic dentistry market across several regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to hit $9,668.6 million in the estimated period. This growth is mostly due to the growing government support to strengthen advanced cosmetic dental procedures such as aligners, implants, and others in this region.

Top Players of the Global Market

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global cosmetic dentistry market including

Henry Schein 3Shape Envista Holdings Corporation Straumann Holdings AG Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Takara Belmont Corporation Planmeca Ivoclar Vivadent AG Dentsply Sirona Brasseler USA

These players are taking various initiatives such as investing in novel product launches, strategic alliances and collaborations, etc. to obtain a leading edge in the global market.

For instance, in November 2021, Westlake Hills Dental Arts Cosmetic Dentists TX, an organization focused on cosmetic, restorative, and reconstructive dentistry, launched Smile Makeovers to offer updated treatments like crowns, veneers, bonding, implants, fillings, clear aligners, whitening, and more.

Also, the report provides numerous industry insights such as top strategic initiatives & developments, novel launch of products, business performance, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global market.

Triangulate date as per your Format and Definition of Cosmetic Dentistry Market

More about Cosmetic Dentistry Market: