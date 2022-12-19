The Global Construction Machinery Market is expected to grow by $41.41 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Machinery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05273089/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the construction machinery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased investment in infrastructure, expanding manufacturing and distribution facilities, and new product launches.



The construction machinery market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

• Infrastructure



By Product

• Earthmoving machinery

• Material handling machinery

• Concrete and road construction machinery

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing trend of construction equipment rentals as one of the prime reasons driving the construction machinery market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of smart cities and the adoption of new technologies and materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the construction machinery market covers the following areas:

• Construction machinery market sizing

• Construction machinery market forecast

• Construction machinery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction machinery market vendors that include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Linamar Corp., Manitou Group, SANY Group, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., XCMG Group, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and CNH Industrial NV. Also, the construction machinery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

