Information regarding the interest payment to the AUGA group green bond owners

English Lithuanian

On 19 December 2022, AUGA group, AB (hereinafter, the “Company”) has made a transfer of funds to Nasdaq CSD, SE for payment of the interest for the Company’s 20,000 bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1,000 each, issued under the base prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 25 November 2019, ISIN LT0000404238 (hereinafter, the “Bonds”), from which it will have to be further distributed to the persons, having the right to receive the interest.

As the Company, to which investor relations and reputation are of the highest priority, has informed on 8 June 2021 in the notification on material event, although it disagrees with a position of the Bank of Lithuania, the Company has decided to recalculate the interest payable under the Bonds in accordance with the Act/360 day count convention; therefore, the annual interest rate payable on the Bonds effectively increased from 6% to 6.1% in a leap year and the interest rate became 6.083% in a non-leap year.

Person authorised to provide additional information:

Mindaugas Ambrasas, AUGA group, AB CFO

Mobile: +370 620 67296

E-mail: m.ambrasas@auga.lt