The Global Set-top Box Market is expected to grow by $6215.61 mn during 2023-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Set-top Box Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05126595/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the set-top box market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of voice control into set-top boxes, an increasing number of product launches, and an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A).



The set-top box market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Satellite set-top box

• DTT set-top box

• IPTV set-top box

• OTT set-top box

• Cable set-top box



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the declining prices of dram chips as one of the prime reasons driving the set-top box market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of households with access to tv and the integration of new technologies into set-top boxes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the set-top box market covers the following areas:

• Set-top box market sizing

• Set-top box market forecast

• Set-top box market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading set-top box market vendors that include ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc., Catvision Ltd., Comcast Corp., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., EchoStar Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., HUMAX Electronics Co. Ltd., MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd., Roku Inc., Sagemcom Broadband SAS, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen SDMC Technology Co Ltd, Skyworth Group Ltd, Technicolor SA, TelergyHD, TiVo Corp., and ZTE Corp. Also, the set-top box market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05126595/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________