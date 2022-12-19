The Global Corrugated Box Making Machine Market is expected to grow by $719.28 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corrugated Box Making Machine Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114930/?utm_source=GNW

23% during the forecast period. Our report on the corrugated box making machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the exponential growth in e-commerce industry, the rise in automation, and the need to reduce outsourcing costs.



The corrugated box making machine market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverages

• Electronic goods

• Home and personal care goods

• Textile goods

• Others



By Technology

• Automatic

• Semi-automatic

• Manual



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies smart packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the corrugated box making machine market growth during the next few years. Also, environment-friendly corrugated box-making machines and the production of lightweight corrugated boxes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the corrugated box making machine market covers the following areas:

• Corrugated box making machine market sizing

• Corrugated box making machine market forecast

• Corrugated box making machine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corrugated box making machine market vendors that include Acme Machinery Co., Bobst Group SA, EMBA Machinery AB, Fosber Spa, Guangdong Hongming Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd., Hebei Shengli Carton Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd., ISOWA Corp., KOLBUS GmbH and Co. KG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Natraj Corrugating Machinery Co., Panotec Srl, Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC, Shanghai PrintYoung International Industry Co. Ltd., Shinko Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd., SUN Automation Group, Sunrise Pacific Co. Ltd., Valco Cincinnati Inc., Wenzhou Zhongke Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd., and Zemat Technology Group Ltd. Also, the corrugated box making machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114930/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________