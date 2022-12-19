The Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market is expected to grow by $480.9 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.75% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060898/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the advanced baby monitor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation in technology and product design and features leading to premiumization, increase in awareness of SIDS in developed markets, and branding, advertising, and promotions of advanced baby monitors.



The advanced baby monitor market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Under-the-mattress

• Diaper attachment

• Smart wearable

• Other formats



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies access to distribution channels through omnichannel strategies as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced baby monitor market growth during the next few years. Also, product differentiation through product bundling strategy and shift in consumer lifestyle will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the advanced baby monitor market covers the following areas:

• Advanced baby monitor market sizing

• Advanced baby monitor market forecast

• Advanced baby monitor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading advanced baby monitor market vendors that include Baby Control Digital, Cubo Ai, Dorel Industries Inc., Hisense Ltd., iBaby Labs Inc., JABLOTRON Group AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lorex Technology Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Nanit, Owlet Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Safetosleep, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snuza International Pty. Ltd., Summer Infant Inc., The Holding Angelcare Inc., VTech Holdings Ltd., WiFi Baby, and Withings France SA. Also, the advanced baby monitor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



