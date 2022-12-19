Global Chemical Distribution Market to Hit Sales of $390.13 Billion by 2028 | Overnight Delivery to Remain a Key to Survive in Cut Throat Competition

Westford, USA, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global chemical distribution market includes the transportation of chemicals, products, and ingredients to manufacturers, processors, and end users.

SkyQuest's analysis provides essential insights into how this important industry operates and how future trends might impact it. Chemical distributors provide a critical market infrastructure for the supply of chemicals to manufacturers, distributors, and users worldwide. Understanding how chemical distributors operate is essential to understanding the industry's structure and dynamics. Distributors distribute products to different markets, often through a network of affiliated companies. They purchase products in bulk from producers and then distribute them to various end users by truck, rail, or other means. Distributors also provide support services such as warehousing and inventory management.

The importance of the chemical distribution market has been amplified by the rise of alternative energy sources and green technology. These alternative energy sources are requiring increasingly wide range of chemicals to meet their unique demands. For example, solar panels require a wide range of components, including polysilicon, silicon wafers, gallium arsenide epi-pens, and more. As a result, the demand for chemicals used in these industries is increasing. Our analysis examines five key trends affecting the distribution industry:

Changes in customer demand;

Growth in alternative energy production;

Shifting trade flows;

Advances in transportation technology; and

Global consolidation among distributors

Each of these trends will have an impact on the global chemical distribution market and on the supply of chemicals to manufacturers, distributors, and users around the world. Our market analysis predicts that increased demand for alternative energy sources will favorably drive the demands for chemicals in the years to come.

However, it has been found that companies operating in this sector face several common challenges. These include a lack of understanding about demand for specific products or a lack of access to key raw materials. In addition, the market is subject to frequent disruptions caused by weather conditions or acts of terrorism. SkyQuest analysis found that the top players in the chemical distribution market are able to overcome these challenges by focusing on their unique strengths. For example, one company specializes in providing logistics support to food manufacturers. This allows it to build close relationships with these businesses and forecast demand accurately. By doing so, it is able to avoid disruptions and improve its overall efficiency. Overall, SkyQuest’s analysis suggests that companies in the chemical distribution industry face significant obstacles but are able to overcome them through focus and innovation.

Rapid Increase in the Manufacturing Sectors and Growing Emphasis on Regulatory Compliances Shaping the Growth of the Global Chemical Distribution Market

The chemical distribution market is forecast to reach $390.13 billion by 2028. This growth is likely because of the increasing trend of using chemicals in manufacturing, which is expected to drive up the demand for distribution channels and products. SkyQuest identified two main drivers for the distribution market: the need for improved regulatory compliance, and the increasing use of additives in manufacturing.

The regulatory requirements are driving companies to seek out certified chemists and distributors that can help them comply with regulations, as well as identify new applications for chemicals. The increasing use of additives in manufacturing is also fueling demand for chemicals distributed to manufacturing plants. These additives are used to improve product quality and performance, and they are also necessary for complying with global safety standards.

Manufacturing is a key driver of the chemical distribution market, accounting for more than 68% of total sales volume. Regulatory requirements are also important in this market, as they are driving companies to seek out certified chemists and distributors. In terms of regions, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global market by 2028.

Overnight Delivery is Key to Survive in cut Throat Chemical Distribution Market

The study found that overnight delivery is the key differentiator for success in the market. In order to achieve sustained performance and attractive returns, distributors need to be able to rapidly move products to customers, as well as manage complex product flows. "Overall, our analysis confirms what many have suspected: that distributors with superior service capabilities and rapid deliveries are able to outperform their rivals. This knowledge will be invaluable as we work with clients in the chemical distribution marketplace.

SkyQuest’s Segmental Analysis of Global Chemical Distribution Market

The report covers five segments – the chemicals and materials industry, the consumer product industry, the industrial supplies and logistics industry, the petroleum and gas industry, and the environmental services industry. The chemicals and materials industry is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the chemical distribution market over the next seven years. This is because companies are increasingly turning to distributors to supply them with raw materials and components for their products. In addition, regulatory changes in key regions such as Asia Pacific are boosting demand for chemical distribution services in this area.

The consumer product industry is expected to grow at a slower rate than the other segments over the next five years. This is because products in this segment are generally more complex than those in the other categories, making it more challenging for distributors to provide adequate service levels.

The industrial supplies and logistics industry will continue to grow rapidly over the next five years due to rising demand from companies in the industrial sector. In addition, there is increasing interest among distributors in providing Delivery Logistics Solutions (DLS) services, which can help companies save on logistics costs.

The petroleum and gas industry is projected to account for a significant share of growth in the chemical distribution market over the next seven years. This is because distributors are increasingly supplying these companies with chemicals needed for oil and gas production.

Key Players in the Global Chemical Distribution Market

Univar AG (US)

Helm AG (Germany)

Brenntag AG (Germany)

Azelis Holdings SA (Belgium)

IMCD Group (Netherlands)

BASF SE (US)

Biesterfeld AG (Germany)

