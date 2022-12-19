The Global Alternative Credentials Market is expected to grow by $2275.05 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048477/?utm_source=GNW

The market is expected to grow by USD 1,405.05 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the widening skills gap, the inefficiency of traditional degree programs, and the availability of open educational resources.



The alternative credentials market for higher education is segmented as below:

By Product

• Non-credit training courses

• Non-credit certificate programs

• Digital badges

• Competency-based education

• Boot camps



By Delivery Mode

• Online

• Blended

• Face-to-face



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in non-traditional offerings as one of the prime reasons driving the alternative credentials market for higher education growth during the next few years. Also, the rising acceptance of digital badges and the growing prominence of alternative credentialing through m-learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the alternative credentials market for higher education covers the following areas:

• Alternative credentials market for higher education sizing

• Alternative credentials market for higher education forecast

• Alternative credentials market for higher education industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis includes several leading alternative credentials market for higher education vendors that include 2U Inc., Bisk Ventures, Carroll Community College Foundation Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., City and Guilds Group, Coursera Inc., Credly, Inc., New York State Education Department, NIIT Ltd, Northeastern University, Pearson Plc, Purdue University Global, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Strategic Education Inc., Temple University, Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc, University of Michigan, University Professional and Continuing Education Association, and XuetangX.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

