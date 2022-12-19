Global Computer Numerical Control Machines Market to Generate Revenue of $110.16 Billion by 2028 | Top 5 Players Generates Over 40% Market Revenue

Westford, USA, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The computer numerical control (CNC) machines market have been relied on for mass production of products for over 50 years now. However, there has been significant growth in the industry in recent years as digital technology is being increasingly adopted. The basis of CNC technology is to create a three-dimensional model of the part that needs to be manufactured and then control the motion of a tool or other machine to make the part conform to that model. This growth is driven by an increasing demand for precision machining in various industries, such as aerospace and defense, automotive, packaging and machinery. In terms of revenue, the largest segment of the CNC market is currently lead-time reduction (47%), followed by tool acceleration (29%) and process improvement (14%).

According to SkyQuest, more than 60% of computer numerical control machines market sales are used in metalworking, followed by product design (18%), engineering (10%), and manufacturing (8%). The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% through 2028. This growth can be attributed to advances in digital technology and the increasing adoption of 3D printing. Manufacturing is expected to dominate the market with close to two-thirds share by 2028. This is mainly due to the increase in demand for high-precision parts. Additionally, several key players are focusing on developing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for their machines so that they can automate tasks thereby increasing productivity.

The computer numerical control machines market growth potential is massive- with numerous potential applications across a wide range of industries. However, while the CNC machine industry is growing rapidly, it's also subject to intense competition. To help companies capitalize on this growth, SkyQuest has released its latest report on the CNC machines market. In the report, we take a closer look at four key factors that will determine success in the market: technology, customer capabilities, cost structure, and competitor dynamics.

Competitive Analysis: Top 5 Players Generates Over 40% Revenue of the Global Computer Numerical Control Machines Market

The uptick in demand for CNC machines has led to an increase in the number of players in the market, as well as an increased focus on profitability. SkyQuest's analysis of CNC machine companies focus on five key areas: market share, revenue, gross margin, operating profit, and profit margin. In terms of market share, it was found that three of the top five players including Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, Wydler Laser GmbH, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries account for more than 32% of overall market volume. These companies in the global computer numerical control machines market are highly efficient at production and have a strong presence across multiple industries. In contrast, a small number of newcomers (listed in order of market share) are struggling to gain traction in the CNC machines market.

SkyQuest’s analysis of Yamazaki Mazak Corporation in the CNC machines industry is a comprehensive and in-depth look at the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The report covers the company's business operations, strategy, financial performance and prospects. The key findings of KPMG's report include: - Yamazaki Mazak Corporation is an established player in the CNC machines industry with a strong presence in Japan and global markets. - The company has a diversified product lineup that includes both standard and premium machines. - Yamazaki Mazak Corporation operates a leaner business model than its competitors in the computer numerical control machines market, which has helped it achieve profitability and scale. - The company faces several challenges, including increasing competition from foreign manufacturers and increased scrutiny from regulators.

However, there are some areas where the company could improve its business performance. For example, Yamazaki Mazak Corporation could focus on expanding its market share in certain regions, such as China and North America. Additionally, the company's expenses could be reduced to increase its profits.

According to SkyQuest, the main areas of concern for the company are:

1. Rising competition from overseas manufacturers: Yamazaki Mazak Corporation faces increasing competition from overseas manufacturers, including those based in China and South Korea. This is due to the increasing demand for CNC machines across various industries in the computer numerical control machines market. In addition, technological advancements have made these manufacturers more competitive in terms of price and performance. 2. Declining sales in key markets: In key markets such as North America and Europe, sales have declined in recent years due to changing market conditions and other factors such as the global economic crisis. This has had a negative impact on the company's profits.

3. High levels of debt: Yamazaki Mazak Corporation has high levels of debt, which is likely to increase as the company faces increased competition and falls in sales volumes. This could lead to further financial difficulties for the company if it cannot overcome these challenges.

Growing Integration of AI in CNC Machines Market

According to a SkyQuest’s report on global computer numerical control machines market released in early November 2022, a corresponding increase in the number of companies integrating CNC machines with artificial intelligence (AI) is evident. The report surveyed more than 200 senior executives from various industries and concluded that while both CNC machine integration and AI are still in their early stages of development, they are quickly becoming two of the most important tools for business success. 60% of respondents said that when it comes to integrating CNC machines with AI, process efficiency and accuracy are the top priorities. In addition, almost 53% said they are looking to use AI to learn more about the user’s preferences or needs in order to provide them with a better experience. Another key benefit cited by respondents was the ability to reduce manufacturing costs and improve performance.

The study on the global computer numerical control machines market found that more than two-thirds (68%) of respondents from machine tool and manufacturing companies say their attention is now focused on using AI in conjunction with CNC machines. This is up from 49% in 2015. While many different applications for AI are being explored, including increased efficiency and accuracy in manufacturing processes, the most commonly cited application is related to quality control (QC). In fact, more than half of surveyed companies cite QC as their top application for AI in CNC machines. Some of the benefits to integrating AI into CNC machines include improved QC accuracy and speed, along with reduced cost and time associated with making corrections. As machine learning becomes more sophisticated, AI-assisted CNC may help manufacturers to develop predictive analytics that could improve overall production yield or even identify potential issues earlier. In addition, increased automation could mean a reduction in manufacturing lead time.

Growing Role of Augmented Reality In Improving CNC Machine's Output Quality

Augmented reality (AR) technology is currently playing a growing role in industrial processes, as it can effectively improve the output quality of machine tools. With the help of AR, machine operators in the global computer numerical control machines market can see what their machines are creating in real time, which can help them optimize the process and achieve better results. AR has been found to be particularly helpful when it comes to the quality control of parts and assemblies. By capturing images and data of components as they are being machined, AR can help operators spot potential problems early on and correct them before they lead to further issues.

In some cases, this has even led to significant improvements in part quality and assembly accuracy across the global computer numerical control machines market. AR is also being used to improve the overall workflow in machine shops. By incorporating it into manual tasks such as inspection or set-up, AR can help employees save time and get work done more quickly. In addition, it can also provide an effective way to educate workers on how to use the tools properly.

Overall, augmented reality is proving to be a valuable tool for improving the output quality of machine tools. By helping operators spot problems early on, it can save them time and money while also ensuring better parts quality.

Major Players in the Global Computer Numerical Control Machines Market

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation (Aichi, Japan)

Doosan Machine Tools Co., Ltd. (Seoul, Korea)

Trumpf (Ditzingen, Germany)

Amada Machine Tools Co., Ltd (Kanagawa, Japan)

JTEKT Corporation (Nagoya, Japan)

MAG IAS GmbH (Wurttemberg, Germany)

Schuler AG (Goppingen, Germany)

Makino (Tokyo, Japan)

Hyundai WIA (Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea)

Komatsu Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Okuma Corporation (Aichi, Japan)

FANUC Corporation (Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corporation (Dalian, Liaoning Province)

ANCA Group (Melbourne, Australia)

