Specialty Food Ingredients Market to Cross $196.2 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report " Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Type (Acidulant, Colors, Flavors, Enzymes, Emulsifiers, F&B Starter Culture, Preservatives, Functional Food Ingredients, Specialty Starches, Sugar Substitutes), Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets. Specialty food ingredients constitute distinct functional ingredients, sugar substitutes, flavors, specialty starches, acidulants, food preservatives, food emulsifiers, colors, food & beverage enzymes, and F&B starter culture. Specialty food ingredients improve the texture, increase shelf life, preserve product properties, and increase the product's nutritional value. Therefore, there is an increase in demand for applications in food products such as jams, jellies, bakery premixes, dairy products, meat & dairy substitutes, pharmaceutical products, personal care products, and cosmetics.

Market size estimation 2022–2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period considered 2022–2027 Segments covered Type, application, distribution channel, and region Regions covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and RoW

Acidulants are additives added to food products to enhance the taste.

Acidulants are widely used in beverages made with fruit flavors, such as fruit-flavored carbonated water drinks. The development of the food & beverage industry has led to a substantial increase in demand for processed foods. These processed food products require acidulants as flavor enhancers and acidity regulators. Beverage acidulants find application in soft drinks, dairy products, and energy drinks. The rise in the popularity of energy drinks is likely to add impetus to the global beverage acidulants market. Based on application, this study's acidulants market has been further segmented into beverages and food products, including sauces; dressings & condiments; processed food; meat, poultry, and seafood; bakery & confectionery; and other products. The demand for acidulants is propelling within the confectionery sector. Gummy candy formulations made with gelling acidulant offer optimal gelling activity and control the set time. For instance, Bartek strategically adds acidulants to manufacture enhanced properties in confectionery products.

Natural colors that include pigments and are derived from natural sources are exempted from certification.

Natural colors are in demand for their health benefits along with imparting color. The increasing demand for natural food colors by consumers in different regions has led manufacturers to use natural food colors as a substitute for synthetic colors. The demand for natural food colors over synthetic food colors is increasing due to the growing consumer awareness of consumers about clean-label products, the health hazards associated with synthetic colors, and the health benefits achieved by using natural food colors. Natural food colors are gaining market attention due to their natural origin, appealing to consumers who view them as a “safe to use” product. Natural colors reduce the risk of allergies and intolerance among consumers. Such factors are increasing demand for natural colors in food & beverage applications. In the EU, natural colors have high penetration. Companies are now vying for natural colors in the food & beverage sector. Dairy, sugar & gum confectionery, and desserts & ice cream are the leading sectors for utilizing natural colors.

The encapsulation technique used for food flavor to provide taste and color to food & beverages has become popular.

The introduction of various novel flavors has increased food flavors popularity in various applications. The fortification of food & beverages in accordance with the demand from consumers has also led to an increase in the consumption of advanced flavors. In addition, the increase in the vegan population has led to an increased market availability for vegan flavors. With the upcoming new technologies, innovative applications are being offered in the market. The microencapsulation process provides an entirely new flavor and color to food and beverage options. This also provides new growth potential to the manufacturers in the flavors market. For example, Blue California, a US-based food & beverage company, offers FineCap, a microencapsulation technology platform for active ingredients. Microencapsulation of active ingredients improves consistency and controls the product's flavor, texture, and color. Besides, it protects or masks odor or taste, improves water solubility, and allows liquid delivery to a dry product.

The growing demand for clean-label and natural ingredients is likely to drive the use of enzymes in food application

The US holds the largest market for enzymes in North America. It is attributed to the growing demand from food manufacturers to preserve the freshness, appearance, texture, taste, and safety of processed and packaged foods. The growing demand for processed foods, owing to food retail chains and convenience, will aid in increasing demand for enzyme applications in the region. Consumers in the region are leaning towards healthy food & ingredients in food products, owing to the increasing instances of obesity and diabetes in North American countries, such as the US, which is expected to induce the consumers to focus on enzyme-rich foods.

The key players in this market include Cargill Incorporated (US), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Ingredion (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), DSM (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Sensient technology corporation (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Givaudan (Switzerland)

