Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 50 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 9/12/2022 528,545 530.53 280,410,368 Monday, 12 December 2022 3,301 516.46 1,704,820 Tuesday, 13 December 2022 1,247 517.17 644,916 Wednesday, 14 December 2022 1,464 513.26 751,409 Thursday, 15 December 2022 3,160 502.52 1,587,969 Friday, 16 December 2022 3,111 495.26 1,540,759 In the period 12/12/2022 - 16/12/2022 12,283 507.19 6,229,873 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 16/12/2022 540,828 530.00 286,640,241 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,061,552 treasury shares corresponding to 8.08% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

