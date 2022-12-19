Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 50 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 9/12/2022
|528,545
|530.53
|280,410,368
|Monday, 12 December 2022
|3,301
|516.46
|1,704,820
|Tuesday, 13 December 2022
|1,247
|517.17
|644,916
|Wednesday, 14 December 2022
|1,464
|513.26
|751,409
|Thursday, 15 December 2022
|3,160
|502.52
|1,587,969
|Friday, 16 December 2022
|3,111
|495.26
|1,540,759
|In the period 12/12/2022 - 16/12/2022
|12,283
|507.19
|6,229,873
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 16/12/2022
|540,828
|530.00
|286,640,241
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,061,552 treasury shares corresponding to 8.08% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
