The Global Compound Semiconductor Market is expected to grow by $15951.15 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period

79% during the forecast period. Our report on the compound semiconductor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for enhanced power density, the rising adoption of smartphones, and the increased demand for enhanced communication networks.



The compound semiconductor market is segmented as below:

By Type

• GaAs

• GaN

• SiC

• Others



By End-user

• Consumer electronics

• Communications

• Defense and aerospace

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of EVs and HEVs as one of the prime reasons driving the compound semiconductor market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of renewable energy sources and increasing industry automation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the compound semiconductor market covers the following areas:

• Compound semiconductor market sizing

• Compound semiconductor market forecast

• Compound semiconductor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading compound semiconductor market vendors that include Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co., AXT Inc., Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nichia Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Wolfspeed Inc. Also, the compound semiconductor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

