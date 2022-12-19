The Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $39.32 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951539/?utm_source=GNW

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in off-label use, unmet needs for safer biologics for RA, and the availability of improved diagnostic modalities.



The anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• RA

• Psoriasis

• MS



By Drug Class

• Anti-inflammatory biologicals

• Corticosteroids

• NSAIDs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emergence of novel anti-inflammatory drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of gene therapy for RA treatment and market dominance by TNF-alpha inhibitors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-inflammatory therapeutics market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Alvogen Iceland ehf, Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ferring BV, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Mylan N.V, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA. Also, the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

