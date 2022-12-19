CeCors, Inc. Announces Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire VetComm Corp.

CARSON CITY, NV, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK: CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent (LOI) with VetComm Corp. VetComm is a veteran's education, and benefits company focused on assisting the over 20 million United States veterans that qualify for underutilized annual benefits and owed compensation. As a result, billions of dollars in veteran benefits go unclaimed every month in the United States.

Published author, entrepreneur, founder, and CEO of numerous diversified companies, United States Marine Corps (USMC) veteran Kate Monroe founded VetComm Corp. Kate has parlayed her marine corps experience into developing the premier veterans' benefits company in the United States.

"I'm very excited to begin discussions with CeCors. I'm intrigued by the possibilities of integrating the PsyKey Live app into our platform and seeing how CeCors' subsidiary PsyKey's current and future mental wellness products can help veterans on our platform". Stated Kate Monroe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VetComm Corp.

"We are delighted to begin this journey with VetComm. The fact that they have over a quarter million veterans in their database with 2000 added every day really provides a great platform for both parties to benefit and to benefit veterans who need it the most," Stated Amar Bhatal, President of PsyKey, Inc.

"Most veterans feel guilty for applying for benefits that are afforded to them. Veterans always put the love of country over anything. Unfortunately, that patriotism is costing them money they are entitled to for protecting and serving our great nation. At VetComm, we're closing that gap through education and a platform that takes away the stress of applying for these entitled benefits and compensation. We continue to grow and hope for a very robust first quarter of 2023". Concluded Kate Monroe.

