NorthStar Moving Wins 2022 Disruptor Award for Social Responsibility

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, is honored to announce that they won the Los Angeles Business Journal 2022 Disruptor Award for Social Responsibility.

In an award ceremony, the Los Angeles Business Journal celebrated their annual 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles list, and honored a specific group of Industry Disruptors selected by the editors from those ranked companies. The editors chose NorthStar Moving as the winner of their 2022 Disruptor Social Responsibility Award for their steadfast commitment to corporate citizenship, changing the moving industry through charitable contributions.

NorthStar Moving contributes time, services and financial support to over two dozen community-focused charities and socially-conscious organizations. One example is the non-profit organization Miry’s List, which gathers essential household needs for vetted refugee families to help them rebuild their lives in the United States. NorthStar Moving provides free services to store essential household items and deliver them to the new homes of the refugee families. Holding another special place in the hearts of the NorthStar Moving team is Claire’s Place Foundation. NorthStar Moving Co-founder, Laura McHolm, was on the founding board and now serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Founded by thirteen-year-old Claire Wineland who was born with cystic fibrosis, the foundation provides financial assistance to families so they can afford to sit bedside while their family member is in the hospital.

“Since our founding, we have been in the business of giving back,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “Winning the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2022 Disruptor Award for Social Responsibility is certainly a badge of honor. It means we rocked the boat, we did something different. My father taught me: you shouldn’t worry about sales, you should worry about making people happy; and, Ram Katalan and I founded NorthStar Moving knowing we would do just that each and every day. Sometimes, we give financial support; sometimes, we donate our moving and storage services; and sometimes, we use our marketing and public relations team to shine the light on amazing charities doing the hands-on work in our community. Our hope is that all businesses will discover how easy it is to always find ways to help. We’re proud to partner with many charitable and socially conscious organizations who share our vision of working every day to make the world a better place.

NorthStar Moving and all of the honorees are featured in the Los Angeles Business Journal’s December 12, 2022 issue.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten Best Places to Work awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.