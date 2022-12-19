The Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Market is expected to grow by $7087.99 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877150/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the payroll outsourcing services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for payroll cost visibility, escalating demand to reduce payroll-related costs, and increasing demand to standardize processes, technology, and governance.



The payroll outsourcing services market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hybrid

• Fully outsourced



By Type

• Mid-market

• National

• Multinational



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise of multi-country and centralized outsourcing models as one of the prime reasons driving the payroll outsourcing services market growth during the next few years. Also, the expansion of MNCs in South America and the implementation of automation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the payroll outsourcing services market covers the following areas:

• Payroll outsourcing services market sizing

• Payroll outsourcing services market forecast

• Payroll outsourcing services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading payroll outsourcing services market vendors that include Acara Solutions India, Accenture Plc, Alight Solutions LLC, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Complete Payroll Solutions, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Workday Inc., Wipro Ltd., The Access Group, TalentPro, Safeguard World International LLC, Ramco Systems Ltd., Paycor Inc., Paycom Software Inc., Intuit Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. Also, the payroll outsourcing services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

