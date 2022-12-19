The Global Female Sex Toys Market is expected to grow by $20,787.22 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.24% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Female Sex Toys Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877143/?utm_source=GNW

24% during the forecast period. Our report on the female sex toys market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing LGBT population in developed countries, the increasing number of sexual wellness initiatives and crowdfunding campaigns, and the growing demand for remote-controlled female sex toys.



The female sex toys market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Online stores

• Retail outlets

• specialty stores



By Type

• Vibrators

• Rubber penises

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing preference for customized female sex toys as one of the prime reasons driving the female sex toys market growth during the next few years. Also, the need to improve sexual health and specific health conditions and product advancements and 3d-printing technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the female sex toys market covers the following areas:

• Female sex toys market sizing

• Female sex toys market forecast

• Female sex toys market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading female sex toys market vendors that include Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc, Bijoux Indiscrets SL, BMS Factory, Crave Innovations, Dame Products Inc., Happy Valley Toys, Holistic Wisdom Inc, Hot Octopuss Ltd, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Lovehoney Group Ltd., Minna Life Inc, Mr. Wills House of Thrills, PinkCherry, Sainsburys Group, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., Unbound Shop, Vibease Pte Ltd, and WeVibe. Also, the female sex toys market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

