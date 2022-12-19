The Global Bromine Market is expected to grow by $964.37 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bromine Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793572/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the bromine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the oil and gas industry, increased demand for flame retardants, and a rise in demand from developing economies.



The bromine market is segmented as below:

By Derivative Type

• Hydrogen bromide

• Organobromine compounds

• Bromine fluids

• Others



By Application

• Flame retardants

• Drilling fluids

• Water treatment

• Agriculture

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the rising mercury emission control as one of the prime reasons driving the bromine market growth during the next few years. Also, declining offshore drilling and a rise in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the bromine market covers the following areas:

• Bromine market sizing

• Bromine market forecast

• Bromine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bromine market vendors that include Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Archean Chemical Industries Ltd., BEACON ORGANOSYS, Dhruv Chem Industries, Gulf Resources Inc., Hindustan Salts Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Lanxess AG, Mody Chemi Pharma Ltd., Morre Tec Industries, Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd., Sahayamatha Salterns Pvt. Ltd., Sangfroid Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Solaris Chemtech, Tata Chemicals Ltd., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tosoh Corp., and Yogi Intermediates Pvt. Ltd. Also, the bromine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



