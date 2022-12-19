Kering - Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - November 21 to 25, 2022 ERRATUM

Paris, December 19, 2022,
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
ERRATUM REGARDING THE PURCHASES MADE FROM NOVEMBER 21 TO 25, 2022
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on April 28, 2022 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) publishes an erratum regarding the purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from November 21 to 25, 2022:
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|Market
(MIC code)
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|21/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|8,645
|549.7140
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|21/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|2,207
|549.7114
|CEUX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|21/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|811
|549.6620
|TQEX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|21/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|1,724
|549.7705
|AQEU
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|22/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|9,627
|545.3423
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|22/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|1,523
|544.9405
|CEUX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|22/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|681
|543.8198
|TQEX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|22/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|1,556
|544.4375
|AQEU
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|23/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|8,440
|541.2695
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|23/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|2,073
|540.8703
|CEUX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|23/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|1,197
|540.5003
|TQEX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|23/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|1,677
|540.4739
|AQEU
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|24/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|8,623
|546.6051
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|24/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|900
|546.9780
|CEUX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|24/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|1,015
|546.8733
|TQEX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|24/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|2,849
|547.6068
|AQEU
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|25/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|8,447
|545.7565
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|25/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|1,748
|545.7366
|CEUX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|25/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|915
|545.7489
|TQEX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|25/11/2022
|FR0000121485
|2,277
|545.4238
|AQEU
|TOTAL
|66,935
|545.6863
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/2013df62d01d2b4f/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-November-21-to-25-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares-ERRATUM.pdf
Contact
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com
