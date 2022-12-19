Kering - Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - November 21 to 25, 2022 ERRATUM

Paris, December 19, 2022,

 

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

 

ERRATUM REGARDING THE PURCHASES MADE FROM NOVEMBER 21 TO 25, 2022

 

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on April 28, 2022 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) publishes an erratum regarding the purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from November 21 to 25, 2022:

 

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased sharesMarket

(MIC code)
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7821/11/2022 FR00001214858,645549.7140XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7821/11/2022 FR00001214852,207549.7114CEUX
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7821/11/2022 FR0000121485811549.6620TQEX
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7821/11/2022 FR00001214851,724549.7705AQEU
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7822/11/2022 FR00001214859,627545.3423XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7822/11/2022 FR00001214851,523544.9405CEUX
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7822/11/2022 FR0000121485681543.8198TQEX
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7822/11/2022 FR00001214851,556544.4375AQEU
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7823/11/2022 FR00001214858,440541.2695XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7823/11/2022 FR00001214852,073540.8703CEUX
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7823/11/2022 FR00001214851,197540.5003TQEX
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7823/11/2022 FR00001214851,677540.4739AQEU
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7824/11/2022 FR00001214858,623546.6051XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7824/11/2022 FR0000121485900546.9780CEUX
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7824/11/2022 FR00001214851,015546.8733TQEX
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7824/11/2022 FR00001214852,849547.6068AQEU
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7825/11/2022 FR00001214858,447545.7565XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7825/11/2022 FR00001214851,748545.7366CEUX
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7825/11/2022 FR0000121485915545.7489TQEX
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7825/11/2022 FR00001214852,277545.4238AQEU
   TOTAL66,935545.6863 

 

 

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/2013df62d01d2b4f/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-November-21-to-25-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares-ERRATUM.pdf

 

Contact

 

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon                         +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30                julien.brosillon@kering.com

 

