3D Scanning Market Is Set To Grow At A 12% Rate, Due To Rise In In Demand For Virtual Reality And Augmented Reality As Per The Business Research Company's 3D Scanning Global Market Report 2022

According to The Business Research Company’s research on the 3D scanning market, the global 3D scanning market share is expected to grow from $4.46 billion in 2021 to $5.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s 3D scanning market research the 3D scanning market is expected to reach $8.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%.

The rise in demand for virtual reality and augmented reality is expected to propel the growth of the 3D scanning market going forward. Virtual reality refers to the digitally created 3D environment using advanced computer technology to create objects and scenes that appear to be real to the user, making them feel immersed in their surroundings. 3D scanning helps by bringing real objects and scenes into a virtual world that can be accessed remotely. For instance, according to the International Data Corporation, a US-based media, events, and research company, during the first quarter of 2022, the global shipments of VR headsets jumped 241.6% as compared to the same period last year. Therefore, the rise in demand for virtual reality and augmented reality will propel the 3D scanning market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the 3D scanning market. Major companies operating in the 3D scanning sector are focused on developing advanced, innovative technological solutions to strengthen their market position. For instance, in October 2021, API Metrology, a US-based company specializing in 3D measurements and high-volume metrology solutions, launched iScan3D based on laser technology. It is a hand-held metrology grade 3D scanner. This scanner has improved optics and blue-crossed laser lines to generate a metrology grade point cloud quickly and accurately. The integrated process controller in iScan3D communicates with API's Radian Six Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) Laser Tracker to precisely supervise scanning positions and deliver high-precision measuring and scanning.

Major players in the 3D scanning market are Faro Technologies Inc, Creaform Inc, Direct Dimensions Inc, GOM GmbH, Konica Minolta Inc, Nikon Corporation, Autodesk Inc, 3D Systems Inc, ShapeGrabber, Maptek Pty Ltd, Hexagon AB, Metrologic Group, Keyence Corporation, Mitutoyo Corp, Jenoptik, and Artec 3D.

North America was the largest region in the 3D scanning market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the 3D scanning market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global 3D scanning market is segmented by type into optical scanner, laser scanner, structured light scanner; by offering into hardware, software, services; by application into entertainment and media, aerospace and defense, healthcare, civil and architecture, industrial manufacturing, other applications.

3D Scanning Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide 3D scanning market forecast size and growth, 3D scanning market segments, 3D scanning market trends, drivers and restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

