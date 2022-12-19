Patient Temperature Management Market is Likely to Upsurge CAGR of 10.2% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth Forecast and Challenges

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Patient Temperature Management Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. This Patient Temperature Management market research report is a resource, which offers current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Patient Temperature Management industry for the specific forecast period. The patient Temperature Management market report is a precise study of the Patient Temperature Management industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends. The report exhibits important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers, and research in the Patient Temperature Management industry by the key players. This Patient Temperature Management market report is sure to help businesses for long-lasting accomplishments in terms of better decision-making, revenue generation, prioritizing market goals, and profitable business.

The global patient temperature management market is supportive and aims to reduce the progression of the disease. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global patient temperature management market will grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Patient temperature management is driven by the factors such as an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes & gastrointestinal disorders, a growing number of upcoming players and innovation in care services, which enhance its demand, as well as increasing investment in research and development, leads to the market growth. Currently, various research studies are taking place, which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative patient temperature management systems, which is expected to provide various other opportunities in the patient temperature management market. However, the strict government regulations on approval and device recall due to errors during treatment are expected to hamper growth.

global patient temperature management market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, and our team will help you create a revenue-impact solution to achieve your desired goal. The scalability and business expansion of the retail units in the developing countries of various regions and partnership with suppliers for the safe distribution of machine and drugs products are the major drivers that propelled the market's demand in the forecast period.

The Global Market Is Analyzed in Depth in the Latest Study. Taking into account the current level of competition and its projected evolution over the next few years.

Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Patient Temperature Management market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate. The market's size and growth are both expected to increase thanks to the factors driving the market's expansion over the projected period.

Leading businesses in the worldwide Patient Temperature Management market are investing heavily in R&D in order to build a larger client base and expand their share of the market by reintroducing improved products to consumers. All of the companies' strategy, as well as their financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate, are detailed in the study.

The Patient Temperature Management Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

BD,

Medtronic,

3M,

Stryker,

ICU Medical, Inc.,

Ecolab,

ZOLL Medical Corporation,

Terumo Europe NV,

Belmont Medical Technologies,

GENTHERM, VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC.,

The Surgical Company PTM,

pfm medical hico gmbh,

ATTUNE MEDICAL,

Augustine Surgical, Inc.,

GERATHERM,

E-Control Systems, Inc.,

Advanced Cooling Technologies,

Medika International and

Mercury Biomed

Recent Developments

In January 2020, Gentherm announced that the company had received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Astopad Patient Warming System can be utilized in all surgical procedures to prevent and treat hypothermia in patients throughout the perioperative journey. This results in expanding the product portfolio of the company in the U.S. market

In January 2019, Smiths Medical, a leading global medical device manufacturer announced that the company has launched the Level 1 convective warmer for maintaining normal body temperature through every stage of surgery. It is a next-generation high-flow convective warmer that gives health care providers a quiet, simple, and safe thermal care solution

Key Market Segments Covered in Patient Temperature Management Industry Research

Product Type

Patient Warming System

Patient Cooling System

Component

Warming

Cooling

Application

Operating Room

Preoperative Care

Postoperative Care

Acute Care

Emergency Rooms

Neonatal Intensive Care Units

Other Applications

Medical Speciality

General Surgery

Cardiology

Pediatrics

Thoracic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Medical Specialties

End User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Opportunities

The rise in healthcare expenditure

Between 2000 and 2017, overall health spending dramatically increased in 42 countries that experienced fast economic growth. On average, actual health spending per capita grew by 2.2 times and increased by 0.6 percentage points as a share of GDP. For most, the growth of health spending was faster than that of GDP

Global spending on health more than doubled in real terms over the past two decades, reaching USD 8.5 trillion in 2019, or 9.8% of global GDP. But it was unequally distributed, with high-income countries accounting for approximately 80%

Health spending in low-income countries was financed primarily by out-of-pocket spending (OOPS; 44%) and external aid (29%), while government spending dominated in high-income countries (70%)

Key Growth Drivers

Rise in surgical procedures in geriatric population

Geriatric patients are less able to control their body temperature, due to which they have a higher risk of intraoperative and postoperative hypothermia. The frequency of surgery involving the senior population has increased rapidly due to the aging population and better medical care.

With the increasing age comes a reciprocal increase in the elderly patients admitted to the hospitals. The rising number of surgical procedures is due to the rise in the number of the aged population undergoing. These increasing rates of the surgeries are directly proportional to the growth of temperature management products, as they are used to reduce complications before and after the surgery.

Increase in incidence of chronic diseases

The encumbrance of chronic disease is briskly increasing across the globe. According to the WHO (world health organization), during 2001, the contribution of chronic disease was about 60%, which is accounted for the number of deaths. Cardiac complications or other Ischemia develop due to decreased blood flow and causes cellular damage.

The high prevalence of chronic diseases due to the rapidly increasing population of people can be seen globally. The primary reason for using a temperature management system is to aid in cancer treatment for patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiation therapy for more effective results. Chronic diseases include cardiovascular diseases, stroke, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes, wherein cardiovascular disease is the primary cause of death globally.

Patient Temperature Management Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the patient temperature management report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. is expected to dominate due to an increase in technological advancement in developing areas.

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry plan for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Patient Temperature Management Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Patient Temperature Management Market, By Product Type Global Patient Temperature Management Market, By Component Global Patient Temperature Management Market, By Application Global Patient Temperature Management Market, By Medical Speciality Global Patient Temperature Management Market, By End User Global Patient Temperature Management Market, By Region Global Patient Temperature Management Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

