ALK – Financial calendar for the 2023 financial year

2023 financial calendar for ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF):



6 January 2023: Silent period

3 February 2023: Annual report 2022

23 March 2023 at 4.00p.m.:

Annual General Meeting to be held at

ALK

Bøge Allé 1

2970 Hørsholm, Denmark



Written requests to have specific business transacted at the AGM will be included in the agenda if received by the company on 8 February 2023 at the latest (may be e-mailed to investor@alk.net)







11 April 2023: Silent period

9 May 2023: Three-month interim report (Q1) 2023

27 July 2023: Silent period

24 August 2023: Six-month interim report (Q2) 2023

18 October 2023: Silent period

15 November 2023: Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2023





ALK-Abelló A/S





For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,600 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

