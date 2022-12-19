Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

English French

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 19/12/2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 12 and 13 December 2022.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 12 December 2022 FR0000120503 96,000 29.2986 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 13 December 2022 FR0000120503 87,000 29.2110 XPAR

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/2022-12-19-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

