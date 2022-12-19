Disclosure of transactions in own shares from December 12th to December 16th, 2022

        Nanterre, December 19th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From December 12th to December 16th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 12th to December 16th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI12/12/2022FR0000125486 1 500 97,37000XPAR
VINCI13/12/2022FR0000125486 970 96,68400XPAR
VINCI14/12/2022FR0000125486 11 100 95,21700XPAR
VINCI15/12/2022FR0000125486 15 000 94,18320XPAR
VINCI16/12/2022FR0000125486 74 756 92,15040XPAR
VINCI16/12/2022FR0000125486 36 500 92,20270CEUX
VINCI16/12/2022FR0000125486 4 210 92,10310TQEX
VINCI16/12/2022FR0000125486 6 114 92,10890AQEU
      
  TOTAL 150 150 92,6713 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

