Nanterre, December 19th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From December 12th to December 16th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 12th to December 16th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 12/12/2022 FR0000125486 1 500 97,37000 XPAR VINCI 13/12/2022 FR0000125486 970 96,68400 XPAR VINCI 14/12/2022 FR0000125486 11 100 95,21700 XPAR VINCI 15/12/2022 FR0000125486 15 000 94,18320 XPAR VINCI 16/12/2022 FR0000125486 74 756 92,15040 XPAR VINCI 16/12/2022 FR0000125486 36 500 92,20270 CEUX VINCI 16/12/2022 FR0000125486 4 210 92,10310 TQEX VINCI 16/12/2022 FR0000125486 6 114 92,10890 AQEU TOTAL 150 150 92,6713

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

