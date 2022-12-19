Klépierre: INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2022

English French

REGULATED RELEASE

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2022(1)

Paris – December 19, 2022

NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2022

Date 11/30/2022 Company name Klépierre Trading place Euronext Paris (Compartment A) Mnemonic LI Symbols EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA ISIN FR0000121964 Total number of shares 286,861,172 Total number of voting rights Number of theoretical voting rights(2) 286,861,172 Number of exercisable voting rights(3) 285,494,551





AGENDA February 15, 2023 Full year 2022 results (after market close) INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication

+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Officer

+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €20.6 billion at June 30, 2022, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

(1) Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the the Autorité des marchés financiers.

(2) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of November 30, 2022, Klépierre SA owns 1,366,621 of its own shares.

(3) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.

Attachment